Open Registrations for Coding Classes Begin

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The Coalition for Queens (C4Q) has opened registration for its C4Q Access Code Program, the group announced on Thursday alongside Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing), who has provided funding for the program for the past three years.

The Access Code program teaches coding and professional skills to adults from diverse and low-income. The deadline to enroll is June 30. All registrants must have an individual income of $45,000 and below.

“C4Q is continuing to increase economic opportunity through technology to residents from low income and diverse communities from all over NYC,” said C4Q CEO and founder Jukay Hsu. “We are proud to work together with Council Member Koo to spread the word of our Access Code program in an effort to find more students with potential to change the tech industry.”

Graduates from the Access Code program have seen income jumps from $18,000 to $85,000 upon securing a tech job with their new skills, according to Koo’s office.

“Technology is increasingly in demand as a skillset across all sectors of employment,” Koo said in a statement. “The first personal computer was released only 40 years ago. Today, everyone has a mini computer inside their smart phone. New York City’s job market is constantly evolving, and computer skills are still an emerging market in high demand. Learning to code will open up endless possibilities for the future so I encourage our community to take advantage of this opportunity to learn a new skill.”

Visit www.c4q.nyc/accesscode for more information.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.