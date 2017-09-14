OP-ED: PSA From Queens County Bar Association

Share 0

The Queens County Bar Association supports the residents of Queens County, the most ethnically diverse urban area in the world. The association offers this public service announcement to clarify details of the announcement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

On Sept. 5, the DHS initiated the orderly phase out of DACA. The DHS will provide a six-month window during which it will consider certain requests for DACA and applications for work authorization.

Persons whose DACA permits expire between Sept. 5 and March 5, 2018, are eligible to renew them. Their applications must be received at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) by Oct. 5. No person should lose benefits under this memorandum prior to March 5, 2018 if they properly file a renewal request.

Current DACA recipients will be allowed to retain both the period of deferred action and their employment authorization documents (EADs) until they expire, unless terminated or revoked. DACA benefits are generally valid for two years from the date of issuance.

USCIS will adjudicate—on a case-by-case basis—all properly filed DACA initial requests and associated applications for EADs accepted as of Sept. 5. USCIS will reject all applications for initial requests received after Sept. 5.

Current laws do not grant any legal status for current recipients of DACA. Recipients are currently unlawfully present in the U.S. with their removal deferred. When their period of deferred action expires or is terminated, their removal will no longer be deferred and they will no longer be eligible for lawful employment.

Immigration officers are not allowed to enter your workplace without permission from the owner or manager. If an officer gets permission, the officer is free to ask you questions about your immigration status. You do not have to answer their questions—you have a right to keep silent.

Immigration officers are not allowed to enter your residence unless they have your permission or a court warrant. Do not let any immigration official or public officer into your home without a court warrant.

Border “roving patrols” cannot pull over vehicles to question occupants about their immigration status unless agents have a “reasonable suspicion” of an immigration violation or crime.

If an individual’s still-valid EAD is lost, stolen or destroyed, they may request a replacement EAD by filing a new Form I-765.

Effective Sept. 5, USCIS will no longer approve any new Form I-131 applications for advance parole associated with the DACA program. Those with a current advance parole validity period from a previously approved advance parole application will generally retain the benefit until it expires. However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will retain the authority to determine the admissibility of any person presenting at the border. Further, USCIS retains the authority to revoke an advance parole document at any time.

USCIS will administratively close all pending Form I-131 applications for advance parole through DACA, and will refund all associated fees.

There were 106,341 requests pending as of Aug. 20—34,487 initial requests and 71,854 renewals. The bar association does not currently have the state-specific breakouts.

From August through December 2017, 201,678 individuals are set to have their DACA/EADs expire. Of these individuals, 55,258 already have submitted requests for renewal of DACA to USCIS. In 2018, 275,344 individuals are set to have their DACA/EADs expire. Of these individuals, 7,271 have submitted requests for renewal to USCIS. From January through August 2019, 321,920 individuals are set to have their DACA/EADs expire. Of these individuals, eight have submitted requests for renewal of DACA to USCIS.

The previous criteria for applying for DACA were under the age of 31 as of June 15, 2012; came to the United States before reaching 16th birthday; have continuously resided in the U.S. since June 15, 2007; were physically present in the U.S. on June 15, 2012, and at the time of making their request for consideration of deferred action with USCIS; had no lawful status on June 15, 2012; are currently in school, have graduated or obtained a certificate of completion from high school, have obtained a GED certificate or are an honorably discharged veteran of the Coast Guard or Armed Forces; have not been convicted of a felony, significant misdemeanor, three or more other misdemeanors and do not pose a threat to national security or public safety.

Call the bar association at (718) 291-4500 if you need a referral to a private immigration attorney.