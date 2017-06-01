OP-ED: LIRR Commuters Have Options

Share 0

To The Editor:

There are other remedial options for commuters to deal with reductions in Long Island Rail Road service due to Amtrak Penn Station maintenance work: Restore LIRR service on the old Lower Montauk branch between Long Island City and Jamaica.

Nassau Inter County Express (NICE) Bus can increase service on existing routes to Flushing, Jamaica and Far Rockaway NYC Transit Subway stations. Extend rush hour service on the 7 Flushing, Jamaica E, J, F and Z and Far Rockaway A subway lines.

MTA NYCT Bus and MTA Bus can add more express bus service on existing routes. Employers can offer employees the option to telecommute when feasible or readjust work hours to avoid peak of peak commuting periods.

Larry Penner,

Great Neck

Larry Penner is a transportation historian and advocate who previously worked 31 years for the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration Region 2 N.Y. Office.