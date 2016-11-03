Ongoing Fight To Clean Up Roosevelt Avenue

Share 1

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

State Sen. Jose Peralta (D-East Elmhurst), state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), Assemblyman Michael DenDekker (D-East Elmhurst), Community Board 2 President Denise Keehan-Smith and 108th Precinct Community Council President Diane Ballek gathered on 65th Street and Roosevelt Avenue Tuesday morning for a press conference to call on the New York State Liquor Authority in an effort to stop irresponsible businesses along Roosevelt Avenue as a means of improving quality-of-life issues and reducing criminal activity.

“Roosevelt Avenue is in a state of disarray. After years of abandonment, this commercial corridor, unfortunately, has become the old Times Square of the 21st century,” said Peralta. “Criminal activity is far too common, and bad actors blend with thousands and thousands of hard-working New Yorkers. Like Times Square, Roosevelt Avenue is awaiting for its renaissance, but this will only become a reality if there is political will, political will that will bring the necessary resources to this vibrant, diverse thoroughfare.

Roosevelt Avenue is an attractive, multiethnic commercial corridor, full of restaurants, small shops and an unlimited potential. This is also the place where new New Yorkers get a taste of the most diverse city in the world. The time has come to establish a multipronged approach to clean up the avenue and make it a safer place for our families, shoppers and visitors.”

As of last week, there were 20 reported crimes within the 108th Precinct, two being felony assaults, six burglaries, two grand larceny autos and 10 grand larcenies.

“Time and time again, local residents and good businesses have coped with acts of violence and criminal activity along Roosevelt Avenue,” said Gianaris. “These recurring problems continue to negatively affect our quality of life. It is important we have a neighborhood where people feel safe and unscrupulous operators are held accountable for their violations.”

Peralta has been fighting for this full cleanup of the 20-block Roosevelt Avenue strip for quite some time, with his leading argument being that if the city was able to clean up Times Square it should be able to do the same in Queens.

“I am proud to stand up here with senators Gianaris and Peralta to call for this important step in making our community the best it can be,” said DenDekker. “I have worked for years on measures to reduce crime along Roosevelt Avenue, and an important part of that process is holding businesses accountable, especially those that hold liquor licenses. By calling on the State Liquor Authority to crack down on irresponsible businesses and impose fines on those that violate cabaret licensing rules we are doing just that.

Creating a safer Roosevelt Avenue is a high priority for me and for my colleagues, but it will require hard work and cooperation.

What we are asking for today is an important part of this ongoing effort.”

In addition, the elected officials called for the imposition of fines on businesses that violate cabaret licensing rules.

Peralta held a press conference in September where he announced his proposed legislation to improve the current cabaret license rules by allowing the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs to issue fines of up to $10,000 to a cabaret holder for each violation of the rules, as well as a 60-day license suspension.

