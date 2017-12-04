One Killed, Six Seriously Injured During Parking Dispute

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

Following a heated argument over a parking spot, two men were stabbed and six were hit by a car on Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill, police said.

The NYPD reported that that the stabbing and subsequent hit-and-run took place in front of XS Hookah, located at 127-10 Liberty Ave., at approximately 4:30 on Sunday morning and began as a parking dispute.

By Sunday night, police had arrested Adrian Harry, 22, of 430 Beach 67th St. in Arverne. He is charged with murder, two counts of assault, six counts of reckless endangerment and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

During the argument, Harry got out of his white Hyundai sedan and allegedly stabbed two people. He then got back in the Hyundai, drove away, turned onto the Liberty Avenue sidewalk about half a block away from the hookah bar and allegedly drove through the group of people outside.

Harry allegedly seriously injured five people and killed Richardo Chattergoon, 23, 501 Beach 68th St. in Arverne.

During a press conference on Monday morning, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said that Harry and Chattergoon knew each other and had arrived at the location together.

As of Sunday night, all of the victims remain hospitalized and one is in critical condition, according to police. Harry reportedly fled the scene, but was apprehended by police later in the day and his car was recovered in another area of Queens.

Boyce said at the press conference that Harry showed up at Jamaica Hospital on Sunday with injuries and a “BS story” about how he received them but detectives were quickly able to place him at the Richmond Hill scene. Harry has no prior arrests, said Boyce.

On Sunday evening, detectives were still conducting a crime scene examination, interviewing victims and witnesses and searching for video evidence.

Reach reporter Jon Cronin via email at jcronin@queenstribune.com or by phone at (718) 357-7400, ext. 125.