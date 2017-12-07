One Killed, 6 Injured In Parking Dispute

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Following a heated argument over a parking spot, two men were stabbed and five were hit by a car on Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park, police said.

The NYPD reported that the stabbing and subsequent hit-and-run took place in front of XS Hookah, located at 127-10 Liberty Ave., at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 3 and began as a parking dispute.

By Sunday night, police had arrested Adrian Harry, 22, of 430 Beach 67th St. in Arverne. He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, six counts of reckless endangerment and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, he could face 25 years to life in prison.

“What allegedly began as a minor tapping of fenders turned into a deadly pre-dawn horror show that left a young man dead and others seriously injured,” Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said. “The crimes alleged here are beyond senseless and the defendant now faces a lengthy term of incarceration if convicted.”

During the incident, six people were seriously injured and Richardo “Moses” Chattergoon, 23, of 501 Beach 68th St. in Arverne, was killed. During a press conference on Monday, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said that Harry and Chattergoon knew each other and had arrived at the location together.

According to the charges, Harry was parking his white 2016 Hyundai Sonata on Liberty Avenue near 127th Street when he allegedly tapped the bumper of a white BMW parked directly behind him. The BMW’s two male occupants exited the vehicle and confronted Harry and Chattergoon. During an ensuing altercation, Harry allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the men in the torso and the other in the abdomen.

As various bystanders went to assist the two stabbing victims, video surveillance recovered from the scene allegedly showed Harry getting back into his vehicle without Chattergoon and intentionally driving onto the sidewalk through the crowd, striking six individuals, including one of the stabbed victims.

Chattergoon was pronounced dead at the scene and, according to the city medical examiner’s office, his injuries allegedly appeared consistent with being struck and dragged by a motor vehicle.

Two of the victims were placed in intensive care. One suffered from bleeding to the brain and is currently in a medically-induced coma, while another suffered a fractured pelvis and frontal lobe bleeding that will require surgery. A third victim suffered a broken nose and contusions, while another had swelling to the head as well as bruising and swelling to the leg. A fifth victim suffered bruising and swelling to the legs and arms.

Harry allegedly fled the scene, but was apprehended by police later in the day and his car was recovered in another area of Queens.

On Sunday evening, detectives conducted a crime scene examination, interviewed victims and witnesses and searched for video evidence.

Reach reporter Jon Cronin via email at jcronin@queenstribune.com or by phone at (718) 357-7400, ext. 125.