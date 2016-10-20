Officials Upset Over OZP ‘Drop In’ Center

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

Editor

The Ozone Park transitional housing drop-in site located on 100-32 Atlantic Ave. was the topic of discussion Tuesday morning as Councilman Ruben Wills (D-Jamaica), Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) and members of the community elaborated on their concerns pertaining to the site.

The drop-in site, as it is being called, is the responsibility of Breaking Ground, a New York City based not-for-profit working to address homelessness across the Five Boroughs. According to Wills, the drop-in site differs from the average shelter in that it actively works to house individuals in need for an average of nine months before finding them permanent housing. The location instead focuses on giving men and women a “safe haven.”

However, the site has caused community outrage due to its being just 143 feet away from the High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture. During a presentation made to Community Board 9 in September, Breaking Ground revealed that it would not be vetting the men and women coming into the drop-in site.

Much to the chagrin of nearby residents, the technicality of the site’s being a drop-in shelter instead of a homeless shelter exempts the location from the New York State law that prohibits locations that can house sex offenders from being within 1,000 feet of neighborhood schools.

“We are on the same page when it comes to this center here,” Miller said, agreeing with his colleagues and constituents. “We don’t think it’s the proper location for a shelter. I think we need to find better opportunities. We know it is our obligation. We know we need to do something to help the homeless population. But I believe there are many, many other opportunities to take a look at instead of renting warehouses, paying millions of dollars to fix up somebody else’s property, housing somebody in one room until we find them permanent housing.”

Miller said that he has been in touch with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office to discuss alternatives to solutions, but added that those talks often “fell on deaf ears.”

“We don’t want to make room for any word semantics from the Department of Homeless Services,” Wills said. “We know that this is not a shelter but a drop-in center. But with that being said, there is a whole other crowd of issues that derives from that….DHS has said that it cannot legally screen for sex offenders. This is noted in the media.”

Wills said that Council District 28 has already taken in its fair share of facilities similar to the drop-in center. He said that while he does not mind doing his fair share to help curb homelessness, he believes that is irresponsible to ignore the need to screen the individuals coming into and out of the shelter with a school so close to the site.

“Because of the services, you are inviting sex offenders to come here,” Wills said. “Unbeknownst to them, they will be violating their restrictions which would be in violation of their parole and they can be arrested again. You cannot give somebody a service and a platform of good intentions without thinking of the unintended consequences.”

Miller and Wills were joined by Lisa Gomes and Raj Rampershad, district manager and chair respectively of Community Board 9; Wendy Bowe of the Richmond Hill Block Association; Sumeet Sharma of Assemblyman David Weprin’s office; and representatives of other community organizations.

Wills has worked with his colleagues in the Assembly to organize a proper town hall for Oct. 25 at the Richi Rich Palace. Wills said that he has invited representatives from Breaking Ground as well as Steven Banks, commissioner of the Department of Homeless Services. Neither party has yet to respond to the request to participate in the town hall as of press time.

In addition, Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) announced Tuesday morning that he has reserved the steps of City Hall on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. for a press conference regarding the housing of homeless people throughout the community. Ulrich says that he invites all members of the community affected by the issue to come and speak out about their concerns.

Reach Trone Dowd at (718) 357-7400 x123, tdowd@queenspress.com or @theloniusly