Officer Walks Marathon To Raise Awareness For Cancer

By Jon Cronin, Editor

Like the founder for the American Cancer Society’s signature fund Relay for Life, 104th Precinct Community Affairs Officer Charlie Sadler, a cancer survivor, is just one guy trying to create excitement for a cause he believes in.

“I’m just an ordinary guy, trying to do extraordinary things,” said Sadler. Recently, he and approximately 1,500 others participated in the 15th annual Juniper Park Relay for Life fundraiser, where Sadler walked 26.2 miles around the park’s track. He spent eight hours on the track and finished a little after midnight on June 24. He and fellow participates raised over $226,000

Carol Palacio, the senior community manager for Relay for Life, said, “He went above and beyond.” Palacio said the donations from the event are still pouring in.

Sadler said that he had a great experience. After a bout with melanoma in 2012, he was pleased to be around so many survivors and give hope to those who showed up to the relay, while dealing with the effects of the disease.

“A year ago I announced that I was going to do a marathon,” he said and at the time -at 280 pounds- he was a bit overweight. “Everyone laughed,” he said. Sadler knew they would. It was what he planned on.

The founder of Relay for Life, Dr. Gordy Klatt ran and walked 83.6 miles in 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, WA in 1985 to draw attention to raising money for cancer. That year, he raised $27,000 and the following year, with 19 teams, raised $33,000.

Like Klatt, Sadler was drawing attention to himself. He was the big guy that wanted to complete a marathon and realized that, he had to make some serious changes.

Sadler said he was motivated by his own bout with cancer and as well as and family who he watched go through their own battles to stick to a healthier diet and daily exercise.

“It’s something that hits all of us, all 131,000 people in the 104th Precinct,” he said.

He knew what he had to do. “When you’re given an opportunity, you run with it,” Sadler said.

On Mondays, Tuesday and Wednesdays, he would alternate between running and walking three miles. Then, he rested two days and, on Saturday, started running and walking five miles. Then, he would increase one mile the following Saturday.

He changed his diet and ate lots of fruit with his breakfast, a hearty protein shake for lunch and then a reasonable dinner. In the past 10 months, he lost 68 pounds.

“I wanted to challenge myself, in the hopes that others would challenge themselves,” he said.

During the walk, Sadler said the first 13 miles were easy.

“13 to 20 were grueling. Then, I was almost on cloud nine after 20. I couldn’t believe I did that much,” he said. He said he drank small amounts of water, ate some grilled chicken, as well as a little pineapple and a Snickers bar for energy during the walk. “It’s definitely something you have to prepare for. I felt almost like Forest Gump at one point. People were yelling, ‘Go Charlie go.’ It makes you feel really good.”

After 10 years as a police officer in the 104th , Sadler said, “I don’t live here, but this is my community,” a community that he always wants to give back to.

After the walk, he said, “The next five days were pretty tough, probably couldn’t step over a tennis ball that night. My appetite was outta control, but was okay by the end of the week.”

This month, Sadler will be honored by the Glendale Kiwanis at Zumstamtisch in Glendale Center. Then, in October, he will honored by the Queens YMCA as a community leader.

