Officer Struck During Ozone Park Arrest

A police officer was struck in the face in Ozone Park on Sunday night while attempting to arrest a man involved in a domestic dispute, police said.

Harrnarine Persaud, 28, of 2989 Fulton Street in Brooklyn, was arrested after allegedly elbowing in the face the officer who was arresting him at the corner of Lefferts Boulevard and 114th Street. Persaud was being arrested for punching Sancharie Mohamed earlier in the evening. Persaud was charged with second degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

Police initially arrived at the location at a little before 8 p.m. to investigate a verbal dispute between a 29-year-old woman and Mohamed, her 57-year-old mother-in-law. According to the NYPD, Mohamed, of 85-11 106th St., became enraged and attempted to attack her daughter-in-law with a machete. woman was then arrested and charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

-Jon Cronin