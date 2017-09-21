Officer Charged For Assaulting Cyclist In LIC

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

An off-duty Queens police officer was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a bicyclist this morning in Long Island City.

Officer Bradley Beamer—who was honored in 2012 for his bravery for being among the 100th Precinct cops who helped save an 8-year-old boy and 19-month-old boy trapped in a burning apartment in Far Rockaway—allegedly threatened a cyclist with a gun and shoved him off his bike, police said.

At approximately 3 a.m., Beamer was traveling towards Queens Plaza North and 24th Street when he made a left turn and almost hit the bicyclist.

According to reports, Beamer allegedly pulled out his gun and waved it in the cyclist’s face and then shoved him so hard that he knocked the cyclist off his bike. During the incident, the cyclist sustained a gash on his leg.

Beamer—who was charged with assault, menacing and harassment—was given a ticket and then released.

