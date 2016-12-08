NYS Ed. Committee Chair Visits Queens

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Teachers, administrators and parents crowded Borough Hall last week during Borough President Melinda Katz’s monthly Parent Advisory Meeting, where New York State Chair of the Education Committee MaryEllen Elia was the guest speaker.

Elia spoke with educators about some of the changes that had been made in Washington, in addition to what will be changed in New York State public schools. The four areas the education committee is focusing on are common core, standards, curriculum and assessment.

Elia began her discussion with Katz’s biggest concern—common core, a set of high-quality academic standards in mathematics and English language arts/literacy. Katz said that, as a mother of two elementary school boys, “five times two is no longer ten.”

According to Elia, New York State implemented the current common core when it applied for the Race to the Top grant, a $4.35 billion United States Department of Education competitive grant, where common core, assessments and teacher evaluations were required.

“You cannot change something quickly, when, in fact, everyone is upset because it [the common core standards] went into effect so quickly,” said Elia. “This is something that cannot be solved overnight.”

She added that educators and parents “want high standards but don’t want a common core.” Given that common core is the standard of how educators want students to perform, Elia said a survey was sent out to allow people to provide their input into what students should or should not be learning at their grade levels, in which 72 percent said they liked the high standards but would like to make slight changes.

The changes of common core in New York State are out for review on NYSED.gov so that parents and educators can compare what is and what would be, and also to provide feedback.

The establishment of new high-quality New York standards would modify early grade standards so that they are age-appropriate; would accommodate flexibility that allows educators to meet the needs of unique student populations; would provide input from local districts, educators and parents through an open, transparent process; and more.

According to Elia, the development of better curriculum guidance and resources would release updated and improved sample curriculum resources; and would launch a digital platform that enables teachers to share resources with other teachers across the state, among other recommendations.

The significant change in assessments would be reduced testing time. According to the recommendations for assessments, the number of days would be reduced and the duration of standardized tests would be shortened. In addition, the education committee would undertake a formal review to determine whether to transition to untimed tests for existing and new state standardized tests.

After discussing the changes and encouraging educators and families to visit the NYSED.gov website, the floor was open for questions. Some of the public concerns were the following:

Improving Attendance in Transfer Schools

Transfer schools are small full-time high schools that were created to re-engage students who have either dropped out or who have fallen behind in credits. Given that students may feel overwhelmed, they tend to become discouraged. Therefore, a teacher at a local transfer school asked Elia what she would suggest to improve attendance.

Based on her experience as a former superintendant, Elia responded that she would first inform the family as a whole so that they get a better understanding of what the options are for these students; next, put in mentors from the community or the school to reassure these student that they have someone who cares; and finally, work with the students and support the idea of their being successful.

Common Core for Students of District 75

District 75 comprises special schools designed to teach and help students with disabilities. According to an attendee who said she was speaking on behalf of parents and students within that school district, the common core learning standards for that group of children is “a disaster,” her biggest concern being that a middle-school child with the cognitive ability of a three-year-old should not have the same common core standards as an average middle-school child.

“You have brought up a huge issue,” said Elia. “I really believe that we are way off base nationally when we make these kinds of decisions for all students when we know that we have students that will work their hardest to be successful but they have to be successful in the way that they can be successful.”

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com