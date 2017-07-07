NYPD Seeks Suspects In Flushing Robberies

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The NYPD is on the trail of five suspects linked to a pair of Flushing robberies that occurred on June 27.

The first robbery occurred at 5:10 a.m. in front of 132-18 41 Ave. in Flushing. The suspects outnumbered a 38-year-old man who was walking to his parked car, holding his arms down as they removed money from his pockets and then fleeing, according to the police. The victim sustained pain to his torso and was treated at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

The second robbery occurred inside a McDonald’s at 30-01 Stratton St.—about 40 minutes after the first incident. The victim, a 62-year-old man, was sitting at a table when one of the suspects grabbed the victim’s unattended cell phone and fled the scene. When the victim exited the restaurant to chase the suspect, the four remaining suspects approached him.

According to the NYPD, the four men told the victim that they would retrieve his phone in exchange for money. When the victim refused to pay, one of the suspects struck the victim in the head with an unknown object. The suspects attempted to remove the victim’s wallet and then fled the scene.

The suspects fractured the victim’s right eye socket. He was treated for his injury at Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

One of the five victims has been apprehended and identified as Darnell Williams, 16, of 137-17 234 St. in Laurelton. Williams has been charged with robbery and assault.

But the NYPD is still seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the four remaining suspects and has released surveillance footage depicting the individuals. The first part of the video shows one suspect stealing the 62-year-old victim’s phone inside the Stratton Street McDonald’s. The second part of the video depicts the other suspects outside the McDonald’s following the incident.

(The NYPD is looking for the men depicted in this surveillance footage. Video courtesy of NYPD)

The men are described as black males, between the ages of 18 and 25.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips online at the Crime Stoppers Website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or through text, by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All calls are confidential.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.