A man from Flushing’s Murray Hill section who was deemed missing on Sunday has been found

and is safe, according to the NYPD.

Ukchae Lee, 74, was last seen Sunday in his house at 36-19 167th St. at 10:30 a.m. and was reported missing yesterday morning.

The NYPD announced that Lee had been found later in the evening,

-James Farrell