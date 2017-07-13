NYPD Seeks Flushing Slashing Suspect

Share 0

The NYPD is seeking an individual wanted for questioning in relation to the slashing of a 29-year-old woman on June 7.

The incident occurred at 8:40 p.m. near Main Street and 41st Avenue in Flushing. According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the victim and then slashed her on the left side of her face with a box cutter before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was last seen wearing a green head scarf, green bomber jacket, gray sweat pants and blue sneakers, and is described as a 5-foot-7-inch b

lack man weighing approximately 250 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips online at the Crime Stoppers Website: www.nypdcrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577.

-James Farrell