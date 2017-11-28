NYPD Seeks Flushing Purse Snatcher

Share 0

The NYPD is on the lookout for a woman who was involved in a robbery in Flushing.

On Nov. 18 at 9:30 p.m., the woman, along with another unidentified individual, approached a 59-year-old female victim from behind in front of 141-30 33rd Ave., striking her in the head and knocking her unconscious. When the victim awoke, she was missing her purse, which contained $2,000 in cash, a cell phone and three credit cards, according to the NYPD.

The following day, the suspect used one of the stolen credit cards to purchase $7.79 worth of goods from a Rite Aid at 186-16 Union Turnpike, the NYPD said. There, she was captured on surveillance footage, which the NYPD has released to the public.

The suspect is described as a black, heavy-set woman who was last seen wearing a black hat, black hooded coat, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.

All calls are confidential.

-James Farrell