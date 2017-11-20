NYPD Seeks Flushing Creep

Share 0

The NYPD is on the lookout for a man who groped a 47-year-old woman on the streets of Flushing.

The groping occurred on Oct. 31 at 5:30 a.m. The suspect ran up to the woman, who was walking near Bowne Street and Roosevelt Avenue, grabbed her buttocks and then fled into a nearby building.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a five-foot-five-inch Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 30 with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded jacket and shorts. He was depicted in surveillance footage provided by the NYPD:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. All calls are conficential.

-James Farrell