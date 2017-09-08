NYPD Seeks Debit Card Thief

Share 0

Police said that they are searching for a man who they believe duplicated a 64-year-old man’s debit card to make purchase at a T-Mobile store and other locations.

The victim noticed unauthorized purchases on his account on Aug. 9, despite still having possession of his debit card, police said. When he notified authorities, an investigation revealed that his debit card had been duplicated.

An unidentified man was caught on a security camera at a T-Mobile Store at 30-19 30th Ave. in Astoria making a purchase with the duplicated card. The NYPD has released images of the man.

The public is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) with any information related to the incident. Tips can also be submitted to the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the code TIP577.

All calls are confidential.

-James Farrell