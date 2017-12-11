NYPD Seeking Suspect In Flushing Grand Larceny Pattern

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The NYPD is looking for a man who they suspect was behind a series of pickpocketing incidents in Flushing last month.

The suspect was linked to eight separate instances of pickpocketing between Oct. 29 and Nov. 29. In each incident, the suspect stole wallets, or cell phones by deliberately bumping into passersby, or carefully removing the items from the victims’ persons.

In the first incident, which occurred on Oct. 29 at 4 p.m., the suspect bumped into a 33-year-old female in front of 135-41 Roosevelt Ave., removing her wallet from her bag. The suspect then used her bank card to make $488 worth of transactions.

The second incident occurred on Nov. 4 at 3:45 p.m. near 41st Avenue and Main Street. The individual bumped into a 32-year-old woman, stealing her wallet. Two days later, at 5:40 p.m., the individual bumped into a 36-year-old woman in CH Supermarket on Main Street, taking her cell phone and fleeing the scene.

On Nov. 15, at 7:10 p.m., the suspect stole a 19-year-old woman’s wallet in front of 40-24 College Point Blvd., and used one of her stolen credit cards to buy a Metro Card that totaled $1,122.

On Nov. 17, the individual was captured on surveillance footage exiting CJ’s Supermarket at 4:10 p.m., at 40-33 Main St., where he unzipped a 58-year-old woman’s bag, removing her wallet:

The next day, at 1:30 p.m., he swiped the wallet from a 14-year-old girl in front of the same location. Later that day, at 5:05 p.m., he bumped into a 25-year-old woman across the street from the supermarket, stealing her wallet.

Finally, on Nov. 29, at 3:30 p.m., the suspect stole a cell phone from the jacket pocket of a 23-year-old woman in front of 41-62 Main St.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male, between the ages of 50 and 55. He was last seen wearing a black coat, red sweater, white shirt, white sneakers and a black hat.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tipsters can also submit information to the Crime Stoppers Website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 and entering TIP577.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.