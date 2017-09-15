NYPD Seeking Rape Suspect

Share 0

The NYPD is searching for a suspect in an attempted rape that occurred late last month.

The suspect allegedly approached a 27-year-old female from behind, wrapped his arm around her and brought her to the ground. He was unbuttoning his pants when the victim escaped, the NYPD said.

The incident took place on Aug. 26 at approximately 4:30 a.m., in the vicinity of Barclay Avenue and Union Street.

The suspect is described as a man, between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 6 inches and between 130 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a plaid collared button shirt, a light colored baseball cap, dark colored jeans, a dark colored backpack and black sneakers.

Anyone with information can report the incident to NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PSTA (74782). The public can also submit tips at the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com. Informants can also text tips to 274637 (CRIMES)—enter TIP577.

-James Farrell