NYPD Is Seeking Alleged Subway Creep

The NYPD is looking for a man in his 60s who allegedly rubbed his crotch in a “deliberate manner” on a northbound 7 train on July 20, at around 12 p.m.

A 63-year-old woman was sitting next to him when the alleged incident occurred. She managed to snap a picture of the suspect on her phone before she and the man both left the train at the Main Street 7 Train stop.

The man is described as Hispanic, with a mustache, last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish speakers, 1-888-57-PISTA, or online at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com. The public may also text their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.

-James Farrell