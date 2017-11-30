NYPD Rescues Man From Holiday Fire

Share 0

A Thanksgiving-night fire in Ozone Park led to four 106th Precinct officers’ rescuing a man from the blaze, police said.

The NYPD reported that when officers arrived at 130-09 Liberty Ave., flames were visible from the second- floor apartment.

Four officers—John Fox, Carlo Sarro, Nicholas Cupolo and Terryann Ferguson—entered the property through the front door of the building to see if any residents were still inside. Sarro and Cupolo crawled on their hands and knees on the second floor into an open apartment, where they found Victor Medina, 31, and informed him that the fire was severe and he needed to leave.

Sarro and Cupolo went to inspect the other apartments but encountered severe heat and flames.

The FDNY stated that a call for a one-alarm fire came through at 9:30 p.m., and the fire was extinguished by 9:59 p.m. No other occupants were found in the building. The department also reported that Medina had no life- threatening injuries.

A total of 25 trucks responded to the fire, along with 60 firefighters. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the FDNY.

–Jon Cronin