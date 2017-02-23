NYPD Report: Hate Crimes Rise Citywide

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A report by the city’s Police Department found that the number of hate crimes in the five boroughs so far this year is nearly double the amount during the same period in 2016, although the number of incidents in Queens has remained static.

According to the report, a total of 56 hate crimes were reported in New York City between Jan. 1 and Feb. 12. During the same timeframe last year, 31 incidents had been reported. But while the city overall has seen an uptick, Queens had the exact same number of incidents— four hate crimes— reported at this time in 2016.

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s presidential election win, the city saw an increase in hate crimes against Muslims, according to the report. However, the majority of hate crimes this year so far have targeted the city’s Jewish community. At this time last year, a total of 13 crimes involving anti-Semitism had been reported. That number has skyrocketed to 28 incidents so far in 2017.

“This report has me deeply concerned,” U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-Jackson Heights) said. “Hate crimes against any individual because of their race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity are unacceptable and will not be tolerated in New York City or in the United States. It is not hard to see the connection between the hateful language used by President Trump since his inauguration and during his campaign and the rise of hate crimes in the U.S. When our leaders allow the darkest aspects of our society to flourish for political gains, the door opens for hate-filled attacks on individuals based solely on whom these people are or what they believe. This is not what makes America great.”

The NYPD was not able to give specifics on whether any of the hate crimes that occurred in Queens were anti-Semitic. In addition, the analysis only counts those crimes that were reported.

Since November, hate crimes in New York have been more prevalent, resulting in the state’s creation of a special police unit tasked with investigating and preventing hate-related crimes.

Last week, New Yorkers aboard a Metropolitan Transportation Authority train noticed swastikas and “heil Hitler” graffiti on the subway’s walls.

Passenger Gregory Locke took to Facebook to share the experience.

“I got on the subway in Manhattan tonight and found a swastika on every advertisement and every window,” the post read. “The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do. One guy got up and said, ‘Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol.’ He found some tissues and got to work. I’ve never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purell. Within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone. Nazi symbolism. On a public train. In New York City. In 2017. ‘I guess this is Trump’s America,’ said one passenger. No sir, it’s not. Not tonight and not ever. Not as long as stubborn New Yorkers have anything to say about it.”

