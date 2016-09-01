NYPD Release Sketch Of Possible Murder Witness

Share 1

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

Yesterday afternoon, the NYPD released a sketch of a man last seen leaving Spring Creek Park around the same time Howard Beach jogger, Katrina Vetrano was raped and killed on Aug. 2. The man in the sketch is not yet considered a suspect but can act as a possible witness, providing information of what he may have seen to detectives.

Chief Robert Boyce said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that a DNA profile has been developed from three parts of the investigation in the murder of Vetrano.

One part was taken from Vetrano’s phone, another from areas the attacker touched on her neck and the third from other parts of her person.

Boyce said they entered the DNA profile into their database but there were no nationwide or state matches on it. He added that the database only dates back to 1998, and noted that either someone younger or someone who has not been arrested since 1998 could be the killer.

The victim’s father Philip Vetrano was interviewed on Curtis Sliwa’s radio show ‘The Drive at Five’ on WABC radio. Sliwa is the founder of the citizens’ crime watch group the Guardian Angels and has announced that he will run against Borough President Melinda Katz with whom he has two children. Members of the Guardian Angels were at the town hall update on the murder two weeks ago and one member noted that he and four others had patrolled Howard Beach after the murder.

Philip Vetrano referred on Sliwa’s show to a middle-aged jogger whom he and his daughter had frequently seen wearing black on the Spring Creek footpath that they ran together.

“I would see him three or four days a week for three years. I have not seen him since,” said Vetrano.

Boyce said in a press conference on Monday night that the mystery jogger has already been found and questioned. “He is a 48-year-old jogger who hurt his knee. We spoke to him last night. He voluntarily came in to the precinct,” said Boyce.

Vetrano noted in his interview with Sliwa that Spring Creek is large and that “the area was searched thoroughly but not entirely.”

In the three weeks since Karina Vetrano’s murder in the park where she was beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted, a GoFundMe page has raised over $266,000 to be used as a reward for information leading to the capture of her killer. The police have also raised their reward from the initial $10,000 to $35,000.

An administrator on the GoFundMe page stated that some of the money raised may go to rehabilitation of the park that she loved to run through.

NYPD security cameras, funded by Katz’s office, have also been erected on both the entrance and exit of the path. At the last community meeting on the matter, Katz said, “If you enter there, you exit there. You’re gonna be filmed.”

The cameras could only be put on city land outside the park. The park is federally owned, and officials are rumored to be considering the installation of cameras inside as well.

