NYPD Investigating Sunnyside Landlord Stalking Complaint

By Jon Cronin, Editor

Police are looking to question the property manager of a Sunnyside condominium in connection with a stalking complaint from one of the residents in the building.

The 108th Precinct’s captain told the Queens Tribune today that Neil Milano, property manager at the building, located at 47-55 39th Place, is currently being sought for questioning by the police regarding a stalking complaint from one the building’s residents. Milano is the same landlord that put up Nazi symbolism, Jim Crow cartoons and NRA paraphernalia in the lobby of his building.

The captain said that the precinct’s detective squad has been in touch with Milano, who told them he will be returning to the country during the first week of September.

The captain said that his community affairs officers have been trying to get in touch with the property manager for months regarding issues at the building and Milano has not returned their calls.

Since Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer’s (D-Sunnyside) press conference on Aug. 23 regarding the lobby, the 108th’s captain said that community affairs officers have been in the building every day talking to residents. He stated that residents are afraid to talk to the officers out of fear that Milano can see them on the closed circuit security system in the building and will retaliate against them.

The captain said that the NYPD is taking the matter seriously and that he came back from vacation several days early in order to handle the situation.

