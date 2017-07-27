NYPD To Host National Night Out

Share 0

The city’s Police Department will host one night of meet-and-greets, fun activities and crime-prevention tips throughout the five boroughs next week.

The National Night Out—an annual event held in thousands of communities across the country—will be held on Aug. 1. Its aim is to improve community and police relationships by bringing residents and local officers together to create a “true sense of community,” according to the National Night Out website.

In New York City, precincts will set up at more than 70 locations across the five boroughs. Residents can visit their local precinct’s location to meet their commanding officer, patrol officers, neighborhood coordination officers, fellow neighbors and community leaders.

Precincts will also offer activities and games for youth, along with information to stay safe, prevent crime and get involved with the NYPD.

Here are the locations for events held by Queens’ precincts:

Queens South: 100th Pct. (Rockaway Beach Boulevard between 94th and 95th streets, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.); 101st Pct. (O’Donahue Park, Beach 17 Street and Seagirt Boulevard, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.); 102nd Pct. (Forest Park, northeast corner of Woodhaven Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.); 103rd Pct. (Rufus King Park, 89th Avenue and 150th Street, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.); 105th Pct. (Cabell Park, 121st Avenue and Francis Lewis Boulevard, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.); 106th Pct. (P.S. 232, 153-23 83rd St., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.); 107th Pct. (Electchester Shopping Center, 70-29 Parsons Blvd., 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.); 113th Pct. (Baisley Pond Park, 155th Street and Baisley Boulevard, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Queens North: 104th Pct. (Juniper Valley Park, 80th Street entrance, Juniper Boulevard North to Juniper Boulevard South, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.); 108th Pct. (Big Bush Park, Laurel Hill Boulevard between 61st and 64th streets, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.); 109th Pct. (PS 20 playground, Union Street and Barclay Avenue, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.); 110th Pct. (Flushing Meadows Corona Park, zoo area, 111th Street and 51st Avenue, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.); 111th Pct. (Douglaston Shopping Center, roof of Fairway, 242-02 61st Ave., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.); 112th Pct. (MacDonald Park, Queens Boulevard service road and Yellowstone Boulevard, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.); 114th Pct. (Astoria Park’s Great Lawn, Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.); 115th Pct., Northern Boulevard Park, Northern Boulevard between 93rd and 94th streets, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

–James Farrell