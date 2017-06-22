NYPD Commish Talks Terrorism, Crime

Share 0

By Jon Cronin

Editor

City Police Commissioner James O’Neill dropped by the 104th Precinct Community Council meeting on June 20 to discuss citywide issues at the local level at Glendale’s Sacred Heart Catholic School.

O’Neill kicked off the meeting by saying that New York City is no longer the city it was in the early 1990s, when more than 2,000 murders and 5,000 shootings occurred per year.

“Last year, we had 335 murders, which is 335 too many—under 1,000 shootings and over 100,000 index crimes,” he said.

But while crime is at a historic low, he said that terrorism remains his primary concern.

“The biggest thing that keeps me up at night is terrorism,” he said. “Traditional crime, we’re doing well, but terrorism truly does keep me up at night.”

He said that the NYPD has an international program—the Foreign Liaison Program—that placed 14 city detectives around the globe to keep the city updated on terrorist events. O’Neill added that the city also has a group of highly trained anti-terrorism NYPD officers and he boasted of a good relationship with the FBI.

O’Neill took questions from the audience regarding local issues. A Glendale resident named Kerry, who advocated for the removal of illegal massage parlors, noted the successful campaign against the sites in the 104th Precinct last year. She said that the 104th closed five of them on Myrtle Avenue last year and asked O’Neill how he planned to address the issue citywide.

O’Neill said that the police are no longer focusing only on the women at the parlors, but also on the customers and business owners.

“We have to show compassion, we need to move up that food chain,” said O’Neill.

Several attendees stated that they believe Mayor Bill de Blasio is de-emphasizing quality-of-life issues after he decriminalized public urination. O’Neill disagreed with that statement.

“Quality-of-life enforcement isn’t going away while I’m commissioner,” he said, adding that public urination or public drinking offenders will receive summonses and a fine that could go to collections if it is not paid.

One audience member asked what the NYPD is doing to combat opiate addictions in the city. O’Neill said that police are not locking up persons who overdose and that there is an overdose investigation team in each borough. Those teams examine where drugs are being purchased and make arrests “higher up the food chain.”