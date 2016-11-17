NYPD Boxing: 2016 Queens All-In Smoker

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Last Thursday, Resorts World Casino in Jamaica hosted the 2016 Queens All-In Smoker, where officers of the New York Police Department from Fighting Finest Boxing Team and Smoker Talk travel the world, fighting in the name of charity.

Organized by Smoker Boxing Gym owner Lieutenant Dave Siev, the theme of the event was Cops vs. Cops in a night of boxing.

Resorts World Casino director of Public Relations and Community Development Michelle Stoddart described the event as “a friendly, inter-NYPD precinct boxing match for Smoker Gym.”

This was the first time that Resorts World hosted a smokers boxing match.

“We try all different venues and Resorts World was open to hosting us,” said Siev, who puts on four smokers a year in the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

“Resorts World’s Central Park event space is the perfect location for this type of event,” said Stoddart. “With over 70,000 square feet, it is a large but intimate space that is conveniently located with ample parking. Resorts World hosts other boxing events throughout the year in addition to other popular events like concerts and trade shows.”

The match, which was approximately four hours long as officers faced off in a series of 20 three-round matches, had a large turn out with 2,500 cops, correction officers and supporters in attendance.

Like all of their matches, the NYPD Smoker is a charity event for the Cops & Kids Boxing Program, which it hopes to bring to all five boroughs.

