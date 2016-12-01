NYC Named “Best Smart City”

Share 1

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

New York City was recognized as the 2016 “Best Smart City” by the Smart City Expo World Congress in Spain, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday.

The award commemorates the city’s work in resolving urban challenges with innovative solutions that benefit the city and its residents. The award also comes with the honor of hosting the Smart City Expo World Congress’ 2017 international conference—Smart Cities NYC’17, the first such conference in the United States—at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The conference, from May 3-7, will celebrate the intersection of technology and urban life. More than a dozen city agencies and offices will participate, as well as leaders and influencers from around the globe.

“New York is proud to be recognized as the capital of innovation and progress, and a city where everyone has equal access to opportunities and success,” said de Blasio. “We are committed to ensuring we continue to be the leader of urban sustainability, resiliency and technology, and we are honored to host Smart Cities NYC’17 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard this coming spring.”

Among the initiatives recognized by the World Congress were the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications efforts to bring free high-speed Internet to low-income New Yorkers and investments in public safety, like gunshot detection sensors.

Additionally, the city is being recognized for the New York City Economic Development Corporation’s Urban Tech NYC, an accelerator program that provides 100,000 square feet of affordable space and equipment for entrepreneurs to work on urban challenges.

The award is also recognizing the city’s new LinkNYC program—the system of free Wi-Fi kiosks being installed all around the city. The system is the largest and fastest municipal Wi-Fi network in the world, and it has been used more than 50 million times.

The project broke ground in Queens back in August along Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills and Kew Gardens.

