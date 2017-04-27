NY Pops To Perform John Williams’ Music

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

The New York Pops will return to the open-air Forest Hills Stadium on June 8 and perform classic movie themes by composer John Williams.

Pops music director Steven Reineke said that the orchestra loves performing in the stadium. The upcoming show will include selections from “Jaws,” the “Indiana Jones” movies, “Superman,” “Star Wars,” “Jurassic Park” and “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial.”

Williams, a Queens native, won five academy awards for his film scores. He nabbed his first for “Fiddler on the Roof” in 1971, a second for “Jaws” in 1975, another for “Star Wars” in 1977, for “E.T.” in 1982 and, finally, for “Schindler’s List” in 1993.

The New York Pops announced that it would be playing “some of the most popular music ever written for the silver screen” during the concert.

“Playing at Forest Hills Stadium has really been a dream come true,” Reineke said. “With our third season at the stadium this summer, we are really cementing our status as a ‘must do’ summer event in New York City – and I can’t tell you how much we love being there. The orchestra sounds great in this beautiful venue, and watching the sun set over the top of the stadium while we’re looking out at a crowd of fans is one of our favorite summer traditions. Get ready for an evening of music that will transport you to a galaxy far, far away [or] a park full of dinosaurs, from Civil War-era Washington to shark-infested waters off the coast of New England. It’s going to be a blast!”

The Pops’ “Kids in the Balcony” program has also expanded since its offshoot, “Kids in the Stadium,” was introduced in 2015.

This year, the Pops are enabling approximately 1,500 Queens children and their families to attend the concerts free of charge.

The Pops performs family-friendly shows. Tickets went on sale on April 21 at www.foresthillsstadium.com and range from $22.50 to $102.50.

The rest of the Forest Hills Stadium’s summer 2017 event calendar includes:

May 19: The xx with Sampha (sold out)

May 20: The xx with Sampha (tickets still available)

June 8: The New York Pops Plays the Music of John Williams

June 9: The Chainsmokers featuring Emily Warren, Alison Wonderland and Whethan

June 10: The Chainsmokers featuring Emily Warren, Kiiara and Lost Frequencies

June 14: Jack Johnson with Bahamas

June 16: Daryl Hall and John Oates with Tears for Fears

June 17: Sigur Ros

July 6: Dispatch with Guster and Marco Benevento

July 11: John Mellencamp with Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter

July 15: My Morning Jacket with Gary Clark Jr.

July 26 and 27: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with Peter Wolf

Oct. 6: The National