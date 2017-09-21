Northern Blvd Bike Lanes Draw Protests

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

State Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) said he believes that the city’s Department of Transportation is ignoring Community Board 11 by moving forward with its plan to replace a vehicle lane with a two-way protected bike lane along Northern Boulevard. But when he and other community leaders organized a protest at the Alley Pond Golf Center on Monday, they were met with counterprotesters who want to see the lane installed.

The DOT plan for the stretch of Northern Boulevard, between 223rd Street and the Douglaston Parkway, has been a flashpoint for cycling activists and leaders in northeast Queens since June when Community Board 11 initially approved the plan during a monthly meeting. On Sept. 11, the board rescinded its vote, throwing its support behind its own plan, which would maintain the traffic lane and install a shared pedestrian and bike lane on the sidewalk.

However, the DOT has already begun work on its plan, and while it says it will continue to consider the CB 11 plan, it intends to continue installing the protected lane.

“I just think it’s so dictatorial of the city, now that the community board doesn’t agree with them, now they’re going to ignore it,” Avella told the Queens Tribune.

But activists and volunteers with the organization Transportation Alternatives, who showed up in force at Avella’s rally, believe it’s the community board that has been undemocratic.

Juan Restrepo, a Queens-based community organizer with Transportation Alternatives, accused the board of crafting its own plan in July—after it supported the DOT plan—in a transportation committee meeting that some say was not well publicized.

“That’s probably the most undemocratic thing I’ve ever heard of,” Restrepo said.

On Monday, dozens of counter-protesters had tense confrontations with Avella, the Douglaston Civic Association and CB 11 members.

Tempers flared when Avella tried to move the press conference inside the golf center—where the counter-protesters were not permitted to enter.

“Allow me my 15 minutes to talk to the press,” he told one demonstrator. “You can disagree, but trying to disrupt my press conference is the opposite of democracy.”

They then agreed to hold the press conference outside on the condition that counterprotesters remained quiet, Avella said. But tensions rose again as several counterprotesters shouted out protests as Avella spoke.

“I always frown on these counter protests,” he told the Queens Tribune. “There’s something inherently wrong when people show up and try to shut you down.”

Restrepo argued that demonstrators came to the rally with the intention of being respectful, but that Avella’s attempt to move the press conference inside without them angered many who were present.

“I feel Sen. Avella was somehow insulted that his constituents showed up to complain,” said Eric Harold, a North Flushing resident and Transportation Alternatives volunteer who showed up to support the DOT plan. “I felt for a moment, he was trying to block us out.”

CB 11 District Manager Joseph Marziliano argued at the rally that a bike path on the sidewalk, above the curbline, was safer as it provides more visibility and allows vehicular traffic to flow more freely by maintaining the third traffic lane. The board has also held that in the DOT’s plan, cars entering and exiting the Cross Island Parkway would have to cross over the bike lane, whereas the shared sidewalk lane would force bicyclists to approach intersections more carefully.

But the DOT argues that its plan provides an immediate fix to urgent hazards, and that it has letters of support from several community groups, including the Douglaston Village Chamber of Commerce.

“DOT is open to continuing the discussion about [CB 11’s] concept,” a spokesman said. “However, DOT’s plan, which incorporated much of the board’s previous feedback and received a vote of support this summer, allows the agency to immediately deliver critical safety benefits for the community and all street users.”

The DOT has previously raised concerns that CB 11’s plan would be costly and could take years—requiring tree removals, a bridge widening and more significant work. The plan’s supporters, including Avella, dismiss that.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.