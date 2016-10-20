North Shore Farms Coming To Whitestone

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

After months of rumors, a North Shore Farms supermarket has been confirmed to fill the space left by a Waldbaum’s in a Whitestone shopping center along 10th Avenue.

After the Waldbaum’s shut down in November 2015, elected officials and community members were concerned that the property’s owner, the Feil Organization, would fill the vacant spot with something other than a supermarket. In August, state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) gathered with residents in front of the property in order to push the Feil Organization into installing a new, full-service supermarket – seen as a real community need after Waldbaum’s closed.

Local business owners were also aware of soil contamination in the area, and rumors spread that the contamination would stall progress on a supermarket. However, in an interview with the Queens Tribune last week, a Feil Organization spokesperson said that the contamination would not affect the timeline of the new project. The organization confirmed this week that a full-service North Shore Farms supermarket was indeed taking the space. Construction began in September, and the supermarket will open in the summer of 2017.

“We’re excited to introduce North Shore Farms to the neighborhood as it provides affordable farm-fresh produce, meat, fish and an array of other products. Our goal is to revitalize, maintain and operate a viable shopping center that will enhance the community and local economy, making Whitestone residents proud,” said Nicholas Forelli, director of leasing at the Feil Organization.

“We’re excited to bring North Shore Farms to Whitestone,” said George Tsiatis, a spokesperson for North Shore Farms. “This is our first store in Queens, and we’re extremely humbled by the encouragement of the community.”

