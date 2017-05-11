Non-Profit Purchases Forest Hills Riding School

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

In a $3 million real estate deal, GallopNYC has purchased Forest Hills’ Lynne’s Riding School, a stable that has been operating in the community for more than 65 years.

However, the site’s new owner is not a typical group of equestrian instructors. GallopNYC describes itself as a “leading therapeutic horsemanship program using horseback riding and horse knowledge to develop developmental, cognitive, social and physical skills for those with special needs.”

The company, which also gives lessons to the general public, trains special needs children with a certified instructor and trained volunteers. Each of the lessons is designed to help children build physical strength, develop problem-solving skills and improve empathy and social skills.

GallopNYC claims that its students “gain measurable improvements in life skills that are assessed throughout their participation in our programs.”

Located at 88-03 70th Rd., near the Metropolitan Avenue shopping district, GallopNYC said that the Forest Hills locale would now act as the non-profit’s headquarters. It also operates sites in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

The purchase of the site includes the use of Forest Park’s three miles of trail where many park users are accustomed to seeing the horses galloping.

“Serving an average of 500 riders each week and rising, the acquisition of the new site will allow us to double the number of our riders within two years,” says James Wilson, the director of operations at GallopNYC. “This is a game changer and transformative to our organization. More New Yorkers with disabilities waiting for lessons can now be served. We couldn’t have expanded had it not been for this purchase.”

GallopNYC serves children with autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, visual impairment, Down Syndrome, learning disabilities and other developmental physical, cognitive and emotional challenges as well as at-risk youth, veterans and adults with multiple sclerosis.

The non-profit stated that real estate agents David Reis and Raymond Reis III—of the ReisNYC Team at Keller Williams NYC, which brokered the deal—donated 100 percent of their commission to GallopNYC. The donation was then matched by Keller Williams NYC.

“We, along with the ReisNYC Team, are honored to assist our communities throughout the New York City area,” says Lezley Schad, team leader of Keller Williams NYC. “The donations from our agents and company showcase the heart of Keller Williams’ culture in action.”

The non-profit announced that this donation is the first pro-bono project for both members of the ReisNYC Team, who have worked together at KWNYC since 2014.

“This acquisition affords GallopNYC the means to rapidly scale its services, reaching more riders and families with an accelerated growth strategy,” said David Reis. “ReisNYC, along with the charitable support of [Keller Williams], fostered communication between the previous owners and GallopNYC to mediate a successful transaction. The resulting expansion has been essential to GallopNYC’s mission and vision.”

