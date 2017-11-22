Nolan Cautions Mayor On Hiring RiseBoro To Develop LIC

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City) said that she is concerned about the selection of developers for Hunters Point South, one of who have been investigated by the FBI and the city’s Department of Investigation.

This week, she penned a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio, stating that the developers “have no track record in Queens, no community partners in Western Queens, no record of work done in Long Island City and, to my knowledge, no record of being able to develop and build waterfront property of this height and magnitude in Queens County.”

She added that she wants an immediate meeting with Department of Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Maria Torres-Springer.

The developer with whom the assemblywoman is most concerned is RiseBoro Community Partnership, which was hired to develop parcels F and G in the Hunters Point South development.

Riseboro—which, until September, had been known as Ridgewood Bushwick Senior Citizens Council—is a nonprofit that was founded in 1973 by former Brooklyn politician Vito Lopez. Lopez had to step down from his state assembly seat in 2013 after sexual harassment claims by two of his staffers were made public. Lopez died in 2015.

In 2012, the Ridgewood Bushwick Senior Citizens Council’s executive director had to step down after pleading guilty to submitting fraudulent paperwork to a grand jury, explaining why her yearly pay went from $235,135 to $659,591. In 2010, the city’s Department of Investigations (DOI) found that the organization was given funds for services that it did not provide and falsified documents to prove that they did.

In 2010, it was also reported by the DOI that seven of the organization’s nine executive board members had no knowledge of how to run the organization.

Earlier this year, Scott Short, chief operating officer, told the Daily News that the organization was “really beyond that point in our history and are looking toward the future.”