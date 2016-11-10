No Escape For The Rikers Island Coyotes

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Five coyotes living near LaGuardia Airport were euthanized on Monday night, part of a family that has been described by conservationists as the first breeding family ever recorded on Long Island.

“Last night, five coyotes were located and euthanized to help keep airport travelers, workers and nearby residents safe after the coyotes became acclimated to humans, increasing the possibility of an attack,” said the Port Authority in a statement to the Queens Tribune on Tuesday. “The actions were in accordance with the law for handling such situations.”

Reports late last week revealed that the Port Authority was planning on euthanizing the animals because they posed “potential threat to our employees and members of the community, including children who use nearby baseball fields,” the agency said. The agency said that euthanizing them was a last resort after repeated efforts to remove them and that they would be trapped and euthanized by the Department of Agriculture.

Some conservationists, however, disagreed and expressed displeasure at the decision.

Frank Vincenti is a coyote and wild dogs enthusiast who runs his own organization called the Wild Dog Foundation. He is been on the ground on a near daily basis trying to keep the animals out of harm’s way. He said that he had been working to haze the animals, or scare them off, so that they would not become acclimated to human presence and that he had been seeing results.

To Vincenti’s knowledge, the family consisted of eight coyotes, including five pups, a mother, father, and a third adult who he described as a “helper.” On Monday night, Vincenti said he could hear “mournful” howls from the area.

“It was the most distressful howl I had ever heard,” Vincenti said. “They must have been killing the pups right in front of him.”

Vincenti was frustrated that discussions about the coyotes did not include the work that he had done on the ground. He disputed the notion that the animals were becoming acclimated to humans and insisted that his hazing was teaching them to stay clear.

“I’m not feeling very good,” he said. “I invested a lot of time and emotion in these animals.”

He added that he had not gotten any additional official information about how the euthanizations had been carried out. He also believes that the remaining three coyotes, which he believes includes the mother and the father, may still have a chance.

After the announcement was made, Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright held a press conference on Friday in Manhattan after a philanthropist, Jean Shafiroff, offered to pay for the safe relocation of the animals to sanctuary.

Shafiroff told the Queens Tribune that after working with Seawright’s office, she believed that if she could find a sanctuary, they could begin discussing transportation logistics. She reached out to a sanctuary in Utah and a handful of other organizations before hearing the news that five of the coyotes had been euthanized.

“I’m very disappointed,” she said. “I wasn’t advocating that they stay in Queens near the airport or stay in Rikers Island, I was intending in having them go to a sanctuary and I had said I would pay for the transportation.”

A number of other organizations expressed disappointment in the decision as well.

“It’s unsurprising that the Port Authority would take this kill-first approach, and it’s outrageous,” said David Karopkin, founder of Goosewatch NYC, an organization that previously fought the euthanizing of geese around in New York City.

Karopkin started an online petition for the coyotes that achieved nearly 9,000 supporters.

