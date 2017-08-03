Nine-Floor Apartment Building Planned For Flushing

Share 0

A developer is planning to construct a nine-story residential building on 35th Avenue in Flushing.

Chuck Apelian, vice chairman of Community Board 7 and chairman of its planning committee, said that the original plan was to include retail space on the first floor, but the board told the developer, Flushing’s Stemmax Realty, that the building would not be approved unless that component was eliminated.

Apelian said that there is plenty of shopping on Northern Boulevard near 35th Avenue and that Flushing needed more apartments.

The Queens Tribune reported in June that the building would have 93 apartments priced at 80 percent of the area median income and the property would include 52 parking spaces. The building will have 30 percent affordable housing, in compliance with the Mandatory Inclusionary Housing rule signed into law in 2015.

The site is designed by Raymond Chan Architects and will have 111,312 square feet of space.

CB 7 approved the plan on June 12 and Queens Borough President Melinda Katz signed off on it on July 18.

“The height factor is—in a contextual zone—95 feet, so we’re not getting a tower in the sky; we’re getting something that’s going to fit in with the rest of the neighborhood,” Apelian said at CB 7’s June meeting. “And how many times do we get the opportunity to actually effectuate a change?”

The proposal has yet to go through the seven-month Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) process, during which it will be reviewed by the Department of City Planning (DCP) and City Planning Commission (CPC), community boards, Borough Board, City Council and the mayor. No application has yet been submitted to the city’s Department of Buildings.

“I don’t expect them to break ground soon,” said Apelian, who noted that the area has not yet been rezoned by the city in order to accommodate the size of a residential building.

The site is currently a one-story Benjamin Moore paint store and zoned as M-1 commercial.

According to YIMBY, the tentative completion date is in 2020.