Newtown H.S. B-Ball Looks Forward To New Team

BY DAVID RUSSELL

The Newtown Pioneers are coming off a 6-10 season but the basketball team is looking to make the postseason with 11 upperclassmen on the roster. Head coach Wayne Crawford issued a question to his team: “Do you want to be the team that gets Newtown back on the map?”

The team hasn’t been to the playoffs as a group. The varsity players took their lumps when they were on the JV team. And the varsity squad has been in the middle of the pack the last few seasons. “It’s a veteran group looking to make some waves,” Crawford said.

Crawford is hoping that he can match up with his deep roster. “We have versatility,” Crawford said. “It’s not one or two or three guys that are overwhelmingly talented. One guy can play four positions and another can play five. I can vary lineups if I want to go big or small and quick. At a lot of points we’ll go with the hot hand.”

Senior Shivar Muirhead is a dynamic playmaker and dynamic scorer. Senior Nana Annorh can be used as a point guard or shooting guard, and is expected to be an offensive weapon. Fellow senior Affrick Gravesande contributes on the offensive end as a facilitator and is the linchpin on defense. And junior Elion Halili was described as a “tough player” by Crawford.

The Queens ‘A’ West division is up for grabs now that John Bowne moved up in class after going 15-1 in conference last year. It can be a tight division including Newton, Forest Hills, Aviation, Long Island City and Grover Cleveland, among others. “I can’t imagine any team blowing anyone out,” Crawford said. “Most games will finish within the 10-point range.”

Newtown is primarily defensive oriented with a small gym helping the cause. “If we keep the score in the 40 or 50 range, we’re normally pretty successful,” Crawford said. The offense was also clicking in four nonleague victories in which Newtown had a different leading scorer in each win.

If they keep playing like this against conference opponents, then they can get Newtown basketball back on the map.