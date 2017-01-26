Share 0

News Woodhaven

There is plenty of information you can get from the News Woodhaven. Everyday people look to the news for the weather, current events and to find out what is happening in their town. The Queens Tribune is a weekly newspaper that can tell you everything that is happening in all the major towns of Queens. It covers many subjects such as international sports, local sports, politics, and real estate and has plenty of information about local businesses. Monthly there are special editions called The Best of Queens and The Blue Book. If you’re not familiar with Queens these editions can guide you on how to use the subways, trains and bus routes. You can even find out where the best barber or Italian restaurant is. The Queens Tribune has been offering their free News Woodhaven for over thirty years. They print honest, true and noteworthy news that anyone in Queens can use. You can even choose to advertise in the Queens Tribune. This is an economical way to advertise your product or services to the locals of Queens. The next time you visit Queens, look for a copy at your local convenience store or anywhere newspapers are sold. You will find that the Queens Tribune will be a valuable asset of News Woodhaven.