Share 1

News Sunnyside

The Queens Tribune is a valuable source of News Sunnyside. This weekly newspaper reaches thousands of people in the various towns of Queens. Sections of news about sports, entertainment, special events and politics keep you well informed.

If it’s your first time visiting Queens you can look for the Blue Book edition that is published monthly. This edition is broken up into five sections. There is the Queens Blueprint that explains the guide, gives you an Almanac, tells you Census information and information about Queens Web.

The Governing Queens section tells you about NY City Council, State Assembly, State Senate and community boards. At Your Service explains where the fire department, Police, playgrounds, animal shelters, public libraries, cemeteries and schools are. A Health and Seniors section tells you where to get assistance, where the food pantries are, the hospitals, and senior centers are located.

Finally the Business and Transportation section includes a map of the railroad, buses and subways along with great navigational guides. This is only one special section of the Queens Tribune. You can clearly see why the News Sunnyside that the Queens Tribune provides is an important source of information. This is one of the main factors for its success and why it is still in publication after over forty years. Just walk into your local convenience store, shopping mall or library and grab a copy. Soon you will be looking for your weekly update about your community with News Sunnyside from the Queens Tribune.