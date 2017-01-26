Share 0

News Long Island City

Are you trying to find out what to do in Queens? Look for the News Long Island City in the Queens Today section of the Queens Tribune. Here you can find out what event or festival is running weekly for the month. Don’t miss out on terrific entertainment, informational seminars or special celebrations. You can also find out where the best rated restaurants are in the restaurant review section. You can find out what is going on in the individual towns of Flushing, Forest Hills and Bayside. The Queens Tribune is packed with tons of helpful information and News Long Island City that can take you all over Queens. Residents of Queens continue to rely on this local newspaper and look forward to finding out about all the services and information it carries. Even if you are an out of Towner you will find this News Long Island City useful. Monthly the Blue Book version is printed and this is the ultimate navigation guide to Queens. Looking at maps of the subway, railroad and the bus routes there is no where you cannot go on your own. If you’re a senior citizen you can find housing, kitchens and information on how to obtain assistance. Pick up a copy of this trustworthy News Long Island City and keep yourself informed today.