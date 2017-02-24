New York City Beer Week Kicks Off Today

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

With St. Patrick’s Day being three short weeks away, many people are already planning festivities and parties. But those looking for an early start should take note – New York City Beer Week kicks off its eight-day celebration in Long Island City today.

Beer week, which runs through March 5, will take place all over the city, featuring brews you might find at parties, tastings and festivals.

Below you’ll find a listing of the western Queens bars that will be participating in this week’s festivities:

The Sparrow Tavern, located at 24-01 29th Street in Astoria, will host “Beer-Tails,” serving beer-tails all week using SingleCut, BigAlice and Iconyc Brews.

Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. and March 5 at 8 p.m.

Astoria Bier and Cheese, located at 35-11 Ditmars Blvd in Astoria, will host “NYC Beer Week Simultap,” tapping New York City and New York State beers.

Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

Rockaway Brewing Co., located at 46-01 5th St. in Long Island City, will host “Craft Beer & Shot,” where they’ll be serving both Brooklyn Small Batch’s bourbon and a beer for $10.

Feb. 24 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to that two for 10 special, Rockaway Brewing Co. will host”Rockaway Simultap with Kimichi Smoke,” where they’ll release the New York City Beer Week SMASH, “All the Words,” and pair it with Kimichi Smoke’s BBQ.

Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

Finback Brewery, located at 78-01 77th Ave., will host “Beer+Yoga,” a yoga class that incorporates drinking beer into the poses.

Feb. 25 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

John Brown Smokehouse, located at 10-43 44th Dr. in Long Island City, will offer some of New York City’s best booze.

Feb. 28 at 5p.m. And March 5 at 9 p.m.

Alewife NYC, located at 5-14 51st St. in Long Island City, will host”KCBC,” which will serve KCBS favorites and rare beers along with food specials using KCBC beers in the recipes.

Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. and March 1 at 12 a.m.

Astoria Bier and Cheese, located at 35-11 Ditmars Blvd in Astoria, will host “Astoria Beer Bar Crawl,” which will feature local beer bars such as Judy and Punch and Crescent and Vine

March 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Alewife NYC, located at 5-14 51st Avenue in Long Island City, will host the Iconyc Brewing Company, serving two of their latest and greatest beers on tap.

March 1 at 6 p.m.

Big Alice Brewing, located at 8-08 43rd Rd. In Long Island City, will host “Beer & Cheese Pairing,” where Slates & Plates will be in the taproom guiding guests through cheeses to pair with their beers.

March 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Alewife NYC, located at 5-14 51st Avenue in Long Island City, will hsot “BIG aLICe BREWING.”

March 2 at 6 p.m.

Crescent & Vine, located at 25-03 Ditmars Blvd in Astoria, will host “Beer and Vinyl.”

March 5 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.