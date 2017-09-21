New Website Launches As Part of Flushing Marketing Campaign

Share 0

By James Farrell

Community leaders in Flushing are trying to rebrand Flushing into a destination location, and they’ve launched a go-to online portal to help residents and tourists make the most of their time in the neighborhood.

The website, www.flushingfantastic.nyc, is part of a greater campaign known as “Flushing Fantastic,” which is aiming to promote Flushing’s character and small businesses. The campaign is part of a $1.55 million grant, provided by New York City Small Business Services’ Neighborhood 360˚ program, which doled out grants to several commercial corridors throughout the city to support local businesses.

The new portal, which was unveiled on Thursday, features an A-Z directory of landmarks, cultural institutions, activities, and small businesses in the neighborhood. There is also a “Plan Your Visit” page with transportation options, special offers through the Flushing Business Improvement District’s Coupon Book—also part of the Neighborhood 360˚ grant—and a directory of area hotels.

Flushing Town Hall, the Queens Historical Society, and Queens Botanical Garden are all among the attractions listed on the site. Community partners will have access to a calendar where they can add upcoming events, and there are downloadable maps of the neighborhood. There are also resources for small business in the area, including a multi-lingual guide on violations, guides for women entrepreneurs and more.

The website also features a section called “Flushing Stories,” which features short documentaries of local entrepreneurs, residents and businesses. Currently featured on the website is a short film about Helen You, the chef and owner of Flushing restaurants Dumpling Galaxy and Tian Jin Dumpling House.

“We’re all here because we want to support the business community,” said John Choe, executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, which established the website. “We have a lot of mom and pop stores who put their blood, sweat and tears into this community.”

The website and the Flushing Fantastic Campaign are being organized by a steering committee consisting of several local elected officials, including Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing), who were both present at the website’s unveiling. There are also a number of community organizations, including the Flushing YMCA, Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, Flushing BID and Asian Americans For Equality.

