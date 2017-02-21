New Seats Slated For Francis Lewis High

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Some relief is coming to the highly overcrowded Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows.

The School Construction Authority announced on Feb. 21 that planning has begun for a new annex that would accommodate 500 students. The annex will be a fully accessible, air-conditioned building with at least 18 new instructional spaces.

It will also include a culinary arts room, science lab, greenhouse, locker rooms and a multi-purpose room.

A SCA spokesman said that there is no timeline yet for when the school would begin construction or be completed.

According to the SCA’s 2015-2016 Enrollment Capacity and Utilization Report, Francis Lewis High School has an enrollment of 4,289 students against a target capacity of 2,151—making it one of the most crowded school in New York City. In past years, Francis Lewis High School has had to use trailers to address the extra capacity.

“Our community is delighted that Francis Lewis High School is finally getting desperately needed overcrowding relief,” said Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing), who contributed funding to the project. “Five hundred new seats to replace the aging trailers, a new space for extra-curricular activities and Queens’ first and only rooftop greenhouse will go a long way to helping the students and staff succeed.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.