New Schools For Woodside, Sunnyside Open

Share 0

The School Construction Authority, Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) and Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth) took a tour of Woodside’s new PS 11 and Sunnyside’s new IS 125 last week to ensure that it was set to open this week in time for the 2017-18 school year.

The $92 million Woodside elementary school will provide 350 seats and the $84 million middle school annex in Sunnyside will add 600 seats, with both schools including state-of-the-art technology, libraries, dance studios and renovated cafeterias.

“Our kids deserve nothing but the best, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done to fund and build an unprecedented number of schools in Western Queens,” said Van Bramer. “Together, these projects bring nearly 1,000 new seats to alleviate overcrowding and represent a nearly $200 million investment in our children, which is an investment in the future of our community. I’m grateful to the parents, faculty and staff, and community members who have joined in this fight to give all of our children the space, resources, and tools they need to succeed.”

Ariel Hernandez