New Queens College Lacrosse Coach

Queens College announced the hiring of Meaghan Smith as lacrosse head coach. Smith joins the Knights after serving in the dual role of assistant coach of both the lacrosse and women’s soccer teams at Norwich University. She will additionally hold the title of Intramural Coordinator.

“I am extremely excited to be given the opportunity to lead the Queens College lacrosse program and return to the East Coast Conference,” said Smith. “I am also excited to join a team that over the past few years has shown a tremendous growth and hope to make an immediate impact in continuing that success.”

During her stint with the Cadets, Smith helped mentored two student-athletes to Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) All-Conference honors. She helped the Cadets advance to their eighth consecutive postseason appearance after registering six victories on the season.

Before her appointment at Norwich, Smith served as an assistant coach at Maine Maritime Academy for two seasons. At Maine Maritime, Smith was the first ever assistant coach for the women’s lacrosse program that started their first varsity season in 2015 and captured two victories in their inaugural season. The Mariners were named to the Division III Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Academic Squad with three players being named to the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll and six players named to the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) All-Academic Team.

Smith, a native of Wantagh, N.Y. is knowledgeable of the East Coast Conference as she attended Dowling College where she spent four seasons playing lacrosse and two seasons of soccer for the Golden Lions. During her playing career, Smith was a three-time All-ECC defender for the Golden Lions as she helped the lacrosse program to three ECC titles and two ECC soccer titles. In 2014, Smith and the Golden Lions upset then number-two LIU Post in the ECC Championship game. The win had also snapped LIU Post’s 40-game win streak. Smith was also a member of the 2013 USA Athlete champion lacrosse team that played in the Berlin Open.

Before entering collegiate coaching, Smith was an active youth coach in lacrosse, basketball, and soccer for eight years. In 2014, she graduated from Dowling with a degree in physical education and is currently pursuing her master’s in liberal studies with a concentration in coaching at Stony Brook University.

Smith will take over a Knights team that won eight games a year ago, a six-win improvement from the previous season.