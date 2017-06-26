New Forest Park Attraction Gives Free Rides On Opening Day

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

The new Frog Hopper ride at Forest Park Carousel in Woodhaven will be offering free rides to the first 100 guests on its opening day on Saturday, July 1st.

New York Carousel, who own and run the two rides, describe the new attraction as, “a mini-drop tower thrill experience. After being pulled gently to the top, guests are sent for a ride that is one giggle-inducing jump after another.”

“We’re happy to bring this new ride to the Forest Park Carousel. The hopping and freefall experience of the Frog Hopper is the perfect addition to complement our other rides and games,” said Daeshawn Grimes, park manager of the Forest Park Carousel.

New York Carousel added this ride into to the mix along with the Woodhaven Express choo choo train and the famous carousel created in 1903.

They’re looking to transition the destination from a single ride operation to “a small family amusement park, [like]its sister location, Fantasy Forest Amusement Park at the Flushing Meadows Carousel.”

Since the NY Carousel has added the train ride, the Carousel Cafe snack bar, and other games . “In keeping with the tradition of our other rides, the Forest Park Carousel and the Woodhaven Express, we wanted to install an attraction that children and parents could enjoy together,” said David P. Galst, Managing Director of NY Carousel.

Guests must be 42″ tall to ride alone. Children between 36″ and 42″ tall may ride with an adult capable of ensuring the child’s compliance with all safety rules. An adult accompanying these riders go on for free. Only one accompanying adult per child between 36″ and 42″ tall. Guests under 36″ tall are not permitted to ride.

The Forest Park Carousel is located in Woodhaven, Queens, inside Forest Park (across the parking lot from the Forest Park bandshell). For More information please visit www.ForestParkCarousel.com.