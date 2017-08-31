New Bowne Park Playground Gets Ribbon Cutting

Share 0

The turtles that famously inhabit Bowne Park now have their own monument: a turtle-themed spray shower, part of a new playground that officials commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

In addition to the spray shower, the new playground features treehouse-themed climbing equipment, painted games, new swings, renovated basketball courts and new benches.

“The renovation of Bowne Park’s playground is imaginative and inspired, and the newly completed space is sure to be a hit with the countless young people who come here to play,” said the Parks Department Queens Borough Commissioner Dorothy Lewandowski. “With a whimsical nod to the park’s wildlife, brand new swings and basketball courts, there are features for all ages to enjoy. We are excited for this new chapter at Bowne Park and thankful to our local elected officials for investing in this treasured space.”

The park was funded with $1.5 million — $500,000 from Councilman Paul Vallone’s (D-Bayside) office and $1 million from Borough President Melinda Katz’s office.

“Bowne Park has always been a gem in north Flushing and these wonderfully inspired upgrades will ensure the park can be enjoyed by children and their families for years to come,” Vallone said. “We now turn our sights to the refurbishment of Bowne Park’s iconic pond and I look forward to working with the community and the Parks Department to ensure this second phase moves swiftly.”

-James Farrell