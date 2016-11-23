Museum Of The Moving Image: “Willy Wonka” Thanksgiving Family Program

Share 0

During the Thanksgiving holiday recess, the Museum of the Moving Image will present family programs featuring big-screen matinees of the classic 1971 musical film, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” starring the beloved comic actor Gene Wilder.

The series of programs begins on Nov. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the “Sweets on Screen” program. Accompanied by an adult, children over 5 can participate in the drop-in workshop, where they’ll be able to make their own media projects inspired by “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” Some of the creative goods families can make and enjoy together are candy animations and candy factory film sets. The program will take place again on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 at 11:30 a.m.

On Nov. 25, Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 at 12:30 p.m., the MOMI will be screening “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” in its Redstone Theatre. The film is about a famous candy factory owner who goes by the name of Willy Wonka. He creates a competition that allows only five lucky people, along with a chaperone, to tour his factory, with only one winning the prize of a lifetime supply of Wonka chocolate. One of the five golden ticket winners is Charlie, a poor boy who didn’t think he’d win the ticket given the fact that purchasing just one chocolate bar is a luxury for his family. Throughout the tour, the children undergo a series of obstacles, with only one making it to the end. The question is, who will it be?

The “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” family program comes at the perfect time of year. This is the season of family, fun and food, which all coincide with this popular throwback film.

If you are not a member of the MOMI, tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children and $9 for seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at movingimage.us

– Ariel Hernandez