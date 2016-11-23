MTA Price Hikes Incoming, Riders Unhappy

Share 1

BY TRONE DOWD

Last Wednesday morning, the Metropolitan Transit Authority announced the latest round of price hikes scheduled to take effect during the first quarter of the new year.

The hike came as a surprise to many riders who already pay what they consider high fares for unsatisfactory service. In areas like Southeast Queens, transit solutions for neighborhoods in transit deserts have yet to come to fruition as fares continue to increase. As of this writing, there will be a 4 percent hike across the board. This would raise the price of a single ride from $2.75 to $3. For the unlimited options, weekly cards would rise from $31 to $32, whereas monthly cards would go from $116.50 to $121. The hike will officially kick-off March 19, 2017, which the MTA hopes will raise yearly profits by more than $300 million.

In 2009, the MTA stated that it would be raising fares between 1 and 4 percent every two years. When that announcement was made, fares were $2.25 a ride. Since then, single-ride fares have increased by a quarter as promised. Recently State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli concluded that between 2007 and 2015, bus and subway fares have continued to rise a total of 45 percent—six times faster than average salaries in New York City as of September 2016.

As expected, several transit advocate groups were unhappy with the news. Both the Community Service Society of New York and the Riders Alliance blasted the new proposal.

“Fare hikes are a burden on everyone, but are especially hard for low-income New Yorkers,” said Campaign Manager at the Riders Alliance Rebecca Bailin. “While we push for greater investment from Albany to keep our subways and buses running, our Mayor has a unique opportunity to help hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who are currently locked out of job opportunities, affordable housing, and community life in New York City. Other cities around the country are doing it—New York City should too.”

According to the Riders Alliance, income-based fare discounts are already in place in major cities including San Francisco and Seattle, suggesting that the same can be done here.

Next month, the MTA will begin its public review process and hold public hearings on their fare hike proposals across the city before the increases go into effect.

