MS Students Arrested In Plan To Bomb School

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Two 12-year-old boys were arrested last Friday for allegedly devising a plan to blow up their Elmhurst middle school using explosives, police said.

According to police reports, a notebook was found in the gymnasium of IS 102 on Nov. 1 that detailed a plan to blow up the school using rocket launchers, grenades and land mines.

A faculty member recognized the children’s handwriting, which led to the students’ arrest on Nov. 17.

“Safety always comes first,” said Department of Education spokeswoman Miranda Barbot. “These troubling allegations are being investigated, and we’re working closely with the school to ensure appropriate follow-up action is taken.”

Although there was no proof indicating whether the boys had the ability to access the weapons listed in their plan, the youths were ordered to visit Queens Family Court on Nov. 20. No further information on the students—including their names—was released. Both boys are expected back in court on Dec. 12.

IS 102, located at 55-24 Van Horn St., serves children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144, ahernandez@queenstribune.com or @reporter_ariel.