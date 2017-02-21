MS-13 Gang Member Arrested And Subject To Deportation

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

An MS-13 gang member who entered the United States from El Salvador without being inspected by an immigration officer has been arrested by officers with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations in Queens and will soon be deported.

During his time in the country, Estivan Rafael Marques Velasquez has accumulated a criminal record, including reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

While he was serving time for a criminal conviction of disorderly conduct, ICE filed a detainer with Rikers Island Correctional facility. However, on Feb. 16, he was released from custody with disregard for the active detainer.

That same day, ERO officers arrested Velasquez. He has been processed and is now in ERO detention pending removal.

“This man is by his own admission a member of a violent street gang and he was released back into the community,” said Thomas R. Decker, field office director for ERO New York. “Honoring a detainer request is not about politics, it is about keeping New York citizens safe. ICE continues to welcome changes to the city’s current policy, which is creating a potentially unsafe environment for its residents. ICE remains steadfast in solidifying its relationship with local law enforcement in the interest of public safety and national security.”

Last year, ICE removed or returned 240,255 individuals, with 174,923 having already been apprehended or attempted to illegally enter the United States and the other 65,332 apprehended in the United States, most being convicted criminals.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com